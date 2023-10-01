Ranking WWE and AEW's Most Impressive New Talents in 2023

12 of 12

Swerve Strickland stands atop the wrestling world as the biggest rising star in the sport. While many may talked about The Mogul as a future mega-star, it was not until 2023 that he has truly reached that potential.



This is not because of his talent. Swerve has repeatedly delivered on opportunities, but he had yet to be given the opportunities that should be afforded based on his efforts.



He made a name for himself throughout the independent scene from 2008 - 2019 including working in Lucha Underground, Major League Wrestling, Combat Sports Wrestling and Defy Wrestling.



Then he got his big break by signing with WWE. Despite building a money stable with Hit Row that debuted on the main roster just five months into its run, WWE abruptly cut him as well as the rest of Hit Row in November 2021.



WWE's loss was AEW's gain. He debuted at Revolution 2022 where his signing was officially announced. After a memorable but short run with Keith Lee as AEW tag team champions, he turned heel and became his ascent to top heel status.



His feud with Darby Allin was a highlight of Dynamite time and again, but it was only an introduction to what was to come. His new feud with Hangman Adam Page is the hottest angle in AEW.

