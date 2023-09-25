Knicks Rumors: Gersson Rosas Promoted to Senior VP of Basketball Operations

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Gersson Rosas, a longtime NBA executive, was promoted to Senior VP of Basketball Operations for the New York Knicks on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rosas, 45, was hired by the Knicks back in February 2022 as a senior basketball advisor after he was relieved of his duties as the Minnesota Timberwolves' President of Basketball Operations ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

He's previously worked as the Dallas Mavericks' general manager and an executive for the Houston Rockets, beginning his career in the NBA in 2003.

Ever since New York decided to part ways with general manager Scott Perry back in May, it's been believed that Rosas—who has nearly two decades worth of experience in upper management—could be elevated in the organization's front office.

Now, he'll be among the Knicks' biggest decision makers along with Leon Rose and William "World Wide Wes" Wesley. Rosas also has some experience with coach Tom Thibodeau, having replaced him as the Timberwolves' president back in 2019.