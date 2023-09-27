Ranking Every MLB Contender's 2023 Playoff Ace

7 of 15

Stats: 14 GS, 8-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 BB, 80 K, 77.2 IP

All due respect to Spencer Strider and his gaudy strikeout totals, but a healthy Max Fried is still the ace of the staff for the Atlanta Braves. The question is whether he will in fact be healthy for the start of the NLDS.

The 2022 NL Cy Young runner-up is currently on the injured list with a blister issue, and it's the third time he has been sidelined this year. He is eligible to be activated on Oct. 6, which would line him up to start Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 7, assuming the blister issue is behind him. The question mark of his health makes it tough to rank him any higher until he proves he's healthy.

With Charlie Morton also sidelined with a finger injury and ineligible to be activated until after NLDS roster is set, he won't pitch until at least the NLCS. If Fried and Morton both miss the NLDS, that could set up someone like Allan Winans to be the potential Game 3 starter.

