Joe Exotic Calls Out FSU's Jordan Travis for 'Tiger King' Shirt for LSU, Clemson Wins

Joe Exotic Calls Out FSU's Jordan Travis for 'Tiger King' Shirt for LSU, Clemson WinsSeptember 25, 2023
There's only one true "Tiger King" in the view of the man himself.
Joe Exotic, who rose to fame thanks to a popular Netflix documentary, called out Florida State star Jordan Travis for selling apparel that uses Tiger King-related imagery. He claimed Travis is infringing upon his intellectual property and violating his trademark rights:
Joe Exotic @joe_exotic
Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America. I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a… <a href="https://t.co/vytbLhvn6W">pic.twitter.com/vytbLhvn6W</a>
The Palm Beach Post's Emilee Smarr noted Travis first started selling merchandise to capitalize on Florida State's season-opening win over then-No. 5 LSU. While those shirts are no longer available through his site, he has a new shirt available on the heels of the Noles' 31-24 overtime victory over Clemson.
Smarr noted it's unclear whether Travis has offered any response to Joe Exotic or plans to.
The 60-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is serving the 21-year federal prison sentence he received in 2022 after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin.