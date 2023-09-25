Joe Exotic Calls Out FSU's Jordan Travis for 'Tiger King' Shirt for LSU, Clemson Wins

Set Number: X164430

There's only one true "Tiger King" in the view of the man himself.

Joe Exotic, who rose to fame thanks to a popular Netflix documentary, called out Florida State star Jordan Travis for selling apparel that uses Tiger King-related imagery. He claimed Travis is infringing upon his intellectual property and violating his trademark rights:

The Palm Beach Post's Emilee Smarr noted Travis first started selling merchandise to capitalize on Florida State's season-opening win over then-No. 5 LSU. While those shirts are no longer available through his site, he has a new shirt available on the heels of the Noles' 31-24 overtime victory over Clemson.

Smarr noted it's unclear whether Travis has offered any response to Joe Exotic or plans to.