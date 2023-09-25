WWE Rumors: Sheamus Has a 'Really Bad Shoulder Injury' That Caused SmackDown Absence

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Sheamus has been absent from WWE television since his Aug. 18 loss to Edge, and it appears that's not been due to a storyline.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Sheamus has been out nursing a shoulder injury.

"By the way, Sheamus, really bad shoulder injury. That's why he has not been on TV or at house shows," Meltzer said.

Sheamus, a four-time world champion, was being used in limited fashion even before the match against Edge. He wrestled only four matches in all of July and only had one one-on-one match before facing Edge in August.

WWE has not used Sheamus on the house show circuit since a July 2 win over Karrion Kross in the United Kingdom.

It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but it seems unlikely it happened in the match with Edge. In the months preceding July, Sheamus was a regular on TV and house shows; his absence from recent house shows suggests the shoulder has been an issue he's been dealing with for some time.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Sheamus' contract with WWE is up in early 2024. The 45-year-old has been with the company since 2006 and has a close relationship to Triple H, but it's unclear how Endeavor's majority ownership will impact contract negotiations with talent.