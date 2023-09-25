X

NBA

    Wolves' Anthony Edwards Unveils 1st Signature Shoe with Adidas: 'Dream Come True'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The ascendance of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards continued Monday with the unveiling of his new signature Adidas shoe.

    "The launch of the AE 1 is without a doubt one of the pinnacles of my career and life to date," he said. "Having the support of Adidas Basketball, joining basketball legends who I've looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning—believe that."

    On Saturday, the 22-year-old enjoyed a ceremony in his hometown of Atlanta to coincide with the sneaker's upcoming release.

    Details of the AE 1s first surfaced in May, shortly after Minnesota lost in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Edwards was the team's biggest bright spot in a five-game series loss to the Denver Nuggets, averaging 24.6 points and 4.4 assists.

    Against the eventual NBA champions, the dynamic guard firmly cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone, a status that was consolidated further thanks to his five-year, $205.9 million max extension.

    Edwards' star status more broadly in the NBA was also affirmed when he represented the United States at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He averaged a team-high 18.9 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across eight contests.

    While a fourth-place finish was a disappointing outcome for Team USA, Edwards made a strong case for consideration when the time comes to building a roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Receiving a signature shoe symbolizes how the 2022-23 All-Star is one of the brightest young talents in the Association.