Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and More Padres Deny Rumors of 'Dysfunctional' Team

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were among the players who expressed their belief rumors of internal dysfunction within the organization were overblown.

"Everyone's always going to have their own opinion," Machado said, per the Associated Press' Bernie Wilson. "At the end of the day, we go out there and play to the best of our capabilities. A lot of quotes of that story were left out and everyone always has their own narrative that they're trying to persuade."

San Diego is playing out the string on a bitterly disappointing season, one that's all but guaranteed to see what was considered a preseason World Series contender miss the playoffs altogether.

Naturally, the team's massive underperformance has raised serious questions.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported Sept. 15 that some inside the Padres' clubhouse believed "the culture within the team is one that lacks cohesion and a central purpose." Acee also wrote about a perceived "leadership void," one Machado was failing to fill as one of the clear veteran leaders:

"However, the contention by several people in the organization is that there is one powerful force that may not be the problem but certainly has not been the solution a player of his stature could be.

"According to virtually everyone queried in a series of more than 30 conversations with more than a dozen uniformed personnel, including eight players, and other members of the organization, there is unanimous consensus that Machado controls the clubhouse and sets a tone and personality for the team."

Days later, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin published a report that focused more on general manager A.J. Preller and highlighed what at least one player thinks is an "unfixable" relationship between Preller and manager Bob Melvin. It was the second unflattering portrayal of Preller from The Athletic in less than three years.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove conceded that "there were things that went on in the clubhouse this year that we didn't do a very good job of addressing and handling." Still, he didn't think that spoke to larger issues.

"I think if we addressed some of those things sooner instead of kind of letting them fester, some of that stuff might have worked itself out," he said. "By no means is it a dysfunctional organization."

Musgrove also described Machado as "one of the best teammates I've ever had" while saying the six-time All-Star shouldn't be singled out.

Tatis struck a similar tone.

"[Machado] leads by example, comes every single day, making sure he's able to be on the field no matter what," he said. "I feel that's huge. He comes in, he has a beautiful presence inside the clubhouse and during the game."

Sometimes leading by example isn't enough, though; especially amid a difficult stretch or discouraging start, a more authoritative voice may be required.

After signing his 11-year, $350 million extension, Machado is unquestionably the face of the franchise. He has effectively said he wants to retire in San Diego.