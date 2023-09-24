Megan Rapinoe's Epic Career Celebrated by Fans as USWNT Beat South Africa in Friendly

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Megan Rapinoe's illustrious USWNT career is over, and what a career it was.

The star winger had her curtain call on Sunday in a 2-0 win over South Africa in a friendly match.

It was the final act in a national team career that included 203 appearances, two World Cup titles, two Olympics medals (one gold, one bronze), 63 international goals, both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the 2019 World Cup and the Ballon d'Or Féminin award in 2019.

Rapinoe didn't play a starring role in Sunday's victory, but she did make sure to celebrate her younger teammates as they provided the game's crucial moments, including Trinity Rodman's first-half goal:

Emily Sonnett also scored for the USWNT, who immediately tracked down Rapinoe to celebrate:

Rapinoe didn't find the back of the net in her final USWNT match and was substituted off in the 53rd minute, but she was showered with tributes throughout, as expected:

Rapinoe's legacy extended off the pitch as well, as she was an advocate for racial equality, LGBTQIA+ rights and other social justice issues. That made her a controversial figure in some circles, but she unabashedly stood up for her beliefs and attempted to use her platform to help invoke positive change.

"I think, yeah, by and a mile, what we've done off of the field, I think that has made such a lasting impact," she told reporters in her final pre-match USWNT press conference when asked if she thought her off-field accomplishments would have a bigger impact than what she achieved as a player. "I was actually talking to Becky [Sauerbrunn] on the bus today, and just to think of obviously where the program has grown and where the federation has grown and where we pushed the federation to grow the sport in general."

"I think we've been a big part of pushing, talking about whether it's gay rights or racial justice or trans rights, more into every conversation around sports, in particular around women's sports," she added. "We've been such a driver of that and have made that just as important as what we are doing on the field. I think we really believe it is just as important."