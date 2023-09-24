Megan Rapinoe's Epic Career Celebrated by Fans as USWNT Beat South Africa in Friendly

Megan Rapinoe's Epic Career Celebrated by Fans as USWNT Beat South Africa in FriendlySeptember 24, 2023
Megan Rapinoe's illustrious USWNT career is over, and what a career it was.
The star winger had her curtain call on Sunday in a 2-0 win over South Africa in a friendly match.
It was the final act in a national team career that included 203 appearances, two World Cup titles, two Olympics medals (one gold, one bronze), 63 international goals, both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the 2019 World Cup and the Ballon d'Or Féminin award in 2019.
Rapinoe didn't play a starring role in Sunday's victory, but she did make sure to celebrate her younger teammates as they provided the game's crucial moments, including Trinity Rodman's first-half goal:
Laken Litman @LakenLitman
Yesterday, Megan Rapinoe said she feels at peace retiring because the "squad is in very good hands" with Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma and Trinity Rodman. <br><br>Rodman just scored a banger and Rapinoe, playing in her last <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> game ever, was the first to hug her after the goal.
Emily Sonnett also scored for the USWNT, who immediately tracked down Rapinoe to celebrate:
Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf
A Rapinoe-Sonnett combination (with a goalkeeper punch in between) to score, and a jubilant celebration between the two, is a great ending for Rapinoe. <br><br>Oh, and that corner only happened because of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>'s high press...which was so greatly missing this summer.
Rapinoe didn't find the back of the net in her final USWNT match and was substituted off in the 53rd minute, but she was showered with tributes throughout, as expected:
Nancy Armour @nrarmour
An era comes to an end in the 53rd minute as Pinoe is subbed off for the last time with the USWNT. She hugs each one of her teammates on the field before heading to the sidelines, where she and Midge Purce exchange a handshake.<br>(It was 54th minute by time Pinoe left the field)
Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle
Rapinoe. So close, but her free kick goes just over. And that's it. Rapinoe goes off to a standing ovation in the 54th minute. Purce coming on, and will be the answer to a trivia question. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>
Flo Lloyd-Hughes @FloydTweet
I don't think football will get another Megan Rapinoe. She's perfectly played both hero and villain on the pitch. Someone you want to hate but can't help but respect. An activist, an entertainer, a showman. It's strange to think of a global game that doesn't have her involved
Austin Litterell @A_Litterell
Megan Rapinoe is one of the reasons I really got into women's soccer. She is one of my favorites ever.<br><br>Obviously, she has been amazing on the pitch. But I love how she has stood for equality off the pitch, despite the continuous vitriol pointed her direction.<br><br>One the best! <a href="https://t.co/r6lNaEOpmB">https://t.co/r6lNaEOpmB</a>
Rapinoe's legacy extended off the pitch as well, as she was an advocate for racial equality, LGBTQIA+ rights and other social justice issues. That made her a controversial figure in some circles, but she unabashedly stood up for her beliefs and attempted to use her platform to help invoke positive change.
"I think, yeah, by and a mile, what we've done off of the field, I think that has made such a lasting impact," she told reporters in her final pre-match USWNT press conference when asked if she thought her off-field accomplishments would have a bigger impact than what she achieved as a player. "I was actually talking to Becky [Sauerbrunn] on the bus today, and just to think of obviously where the program has grown and where the federation has grown and where we pushed the federation to grow the sport in general."
"I think we've been a big part of pushing, talking about whether it's gay rights or racial justice or trans rights, more into every conversation around sports, in particular around women's sports," she added. "We've been such a driver of that and have made that just as important as what we are doing on the field. I think we really believe it is just as important."
Rapinoe will always be a USWNT legend, on and off the pitch. Sunday was a chance for her many fans to celebrate her impact in both areas.