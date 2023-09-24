WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily; Wedding Rings Reportedly $500K

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

For the third time, Hulk Hogan has walked down the aisle.

The WWE Hall of Famer married yoga instructor Sky Daily on Friday in a small ceremony, according to TMZ Sports. The nuptials were reportedly a spur-of-the-moment decision, with Hogan's daughter, Brooke, not even being able to be in attendance due to the short notice.

Daily's children from a previous relationship and Hogan's son, Nick, were in attendance as witnesses.

Hogan proposed to Daily in July with a ring worth a reported $500,000. The 70-year-old has been married twice before, with his most recent marriage ending in 2021.

"I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother," Hogan said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted.

Hogan said he has been able to maintain a healthy relationship with Daily because he stopped drinking alcohol. During an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast Hogan attributed his past relationship troubles to alcohol.