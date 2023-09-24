NFL Eyes Spain, Brazil and Australia for Regular-Season Games, Could Begin in 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube

The NFL is looking to Spain, Brazil and Australia as it looks to continue expanding its overseas footprint.

NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the league has explored the possibility of playing regular-season games in Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, which could begin in the 2024-25 season.

"That's the diligence that we do constantly," O'Reilly said. "What is the stadium like here? Could we play a game here? What does the support look like?

"So we're not there yet in terms of timing on that. But you're right, we are spending time in those markets, building relationships and looking at the stadia there."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.