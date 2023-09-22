Jets' Aaron Rodgers Updates 'Tough' Achilles Rehab, Says Injury Is 'Disappointing'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave updates on his rehab from a season-ending torn Achilles during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday:

Rodgers suffered the injury early in the first quarter of his team's 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

He was later ruled out for the season, but a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport later revealed Rodgers underwent an "innovative surgery" that is "designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process from such an injury."

They added that the surgery "could potentially give Rodgers at least a shot to be ready to return in mid-January."

If the Jets make the playoffs, their postseason run could begin as early as Saturday, January 13.

Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Packers before an offseason trade sent him to the Jets. He sports a resume that includes four NFL MVP awards, four All-Pro nods, 10 Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP.

Postseason expectations abounded for a Jets team that hadn't made the playoffs in 13 seasons, but without Rodgers, it's largely incumbent on the defense to step up and give the team a chance.

Zach Wilson is now starting for the Jets in Rodgers' place. He has struggled over his first two years, and that includes a pair of benchings in 2022. The former BYU star hasn't fared much better in 2023, completing just 54.2 percent of his passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and four picks.

Granted, Wilson has played two tough defenses in the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, the latter of which defeated the New York Giants 40-0 to start the year.

In a perfect world, the Jets can sneak into the playoffs, and this innovative surgery gives Rodgers a chance at returning.