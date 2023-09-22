Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rips Bart Scott for Joke About Diggs Injury: 'You Are a Lame'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons blasted ESPN First Take analyst Bart Scott for making a senseless joke about the season-ending injury suffered by cornerback Trevon Diggs.

"This is a major, major blow for Dallas and like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait. Something bad always happens," Scott said on First Take.

Smith was quick to shut down Scott for his comment, and Parsons made his opinion clear on the matter via X, formerly known as Twitter:

