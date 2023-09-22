Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rips Bart Scott for Joke About Diggs Injury: 'You Are a Lame'September 22, 2023
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons blasted ESPN First Take analyst Bart Scott for making a senseless joke about the season-ending injury suffered by cornerback Trevon Diggs.
"This is a major, major blow for Dallas and like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait. Something bad always happens," Scott said on First Take.
Smith was quick to shut down Scott for his comment, and Parsons made his opinion clear on the matter via X, formerly known as Twitter:
Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11
Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don't like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!! <a href="https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA">https://t.co/nT29Slv3sA</a>
