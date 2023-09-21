Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Diggs suffered a "clean tear."

The 25-year-old star was seen on crutches at practice after suffering the injury, per Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

One of the best ballhawks in the NFL, Diggs—a two-time Pro Bowler—is a central figure in a Dallas defense that has been the league's best through the first two weeks of the season. He has four tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in the Cowboys' two wins.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott didn't reveal much in his post-practice media availability but made sure to let everyone know that Diggs was in everybody's thoughts.

"Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that," Prescott said.

Dallas' defense leads the NFL in yards allowed (193.0), sacks (10) and turnovers (7), in part thanks to Diggs. The 2020 second-round pick led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, and while he's often seen as a gambler, he's solidified himself as one of the best at his position.

Fortunately, Dallas still has another elite cornerback in former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, whom it acquired from the Indianapolis Colts this past offseason.