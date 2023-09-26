7 Bold Predictions For the 2023 MLB Playoffs

2 of 7

John Fisher/Getty Images

The NL wild-card race has been exactly that: Wild.

At the end of play on September 3, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants were in a four-way tie for the No. 6 seed, only three games behind the Chicago Cubs.

Two weeks later, the Diamondbacks were a half-game ahead of the Marlins and Cubs, who were a half-game ahead of the Reds. The Giants were only two games back.

It still looks like we're headed for a photo finish between Chicago, Cincinnati and Miami for that final spot in the field.

(Extreme Chester Bennington voice) "But in the end, it doesn't even matter."

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be the NL's No. 3 seed, and, well, best of luck to the No. 6 seed that has to go to Wisconsin and try to put up runs against Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes.

The former has a 2.59 ERA since returning in early August from four months on the IL. The latter has a 2.83 ERA since the beginning of July and has registered a quality start in each of his four games against the Reds this season, in case that's who gets the No. 6 seed. If Milwaukee does drop one of those games, Freddy Peralta has been one of the best starting pitchers in the second half of the season.

Milwaukee probably won't be able to knock out both Los Angeles and Atlanta to reach the World Series, but it's going to sweep the wild-card series.

And while the Phillies haven't exactly been dominant this season, they have won 10 of their last 12 home games started by either Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola, they have the postseason experience from last year's run, and they won't fumble away their opportunity to face Atlanta in the NLDS like New York did last October.