NFL GM on OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'He'll Be a Top-3 Pick' in 2024 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as a virtual lock to be a top-three selection in the 2024 NFL draft by at least one NFL general manager.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, an anonymous NFC GM suggested that the top two quarterbacks in the draft are the only players who could realistically go ahead of Harrison: "He'll be a top-three pick. I could see two quarterbacks [potentially USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye] and then him. And if there aren't two good quarterbacks at the top for whatever reason, he would go second."

Miller added that another GM he spoke to said they turned Harrison's film off, and offered the following explanation: "The reality is we won't be drafting high enough to get him."

Harrison, who is the son of legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, was a unanimous All-American last season as a sophomore when he recorded 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He is off to a hot start this season as well and is at least in the Heisman Trophy conversation by virtue of his 14 catches for 304 yards and three scores through three games.

In addition to having top-flight speed, Harrison also possesses ideal size at 6'4" and 205 pounds, giving him essentially everything an NFL team looks for in a wideout.

That combination of size and speed is incredibly rare, and it is likely why NFL scouts have compared Harrison to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, per Miller.

As of right now, USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has to be considered the favorite to go first overall in the draft since the team that finishes with the worst record may very well need a quarterback.

However, if a team like the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers or Colts have the No. 1 pick after already investing a high pick in a quarterback this year, Harrison would enter the conversation.

Wide receivers almost never go first overall in the NFL draft, and it hasn't happened since 1996 when the New York Jets took Keyshawn Johnson.