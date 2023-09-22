Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is off and running.



The San Francisco 49ers opened the slate with their 30-12 triumph over the visiting New York Giants. Fantasy football managers with exposure to San Francisco's side of that contest already have a leg up on the competition. Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey popped for triple-digit scrimmage yards and a score, George Kittle had seven receptions for 90 yards and Brock Purdy authored his first 300-yard performance in a regular season game.



For anyone who played a member of the Giants, though, you're probably looking for a way out of the hole this contest created for you. No one on New York cleared 20 rushing yards or 35 receiving yards. It was rough.

