NFL Odds Week 3: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News
Injuries will always be an unfortunate but pivotal part of the NFL game. We saw it on Monday night, when the Cleveland Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury. We saw it again on Thursday, when the New York Giants had to battle the San Francisco 49ers without Saquon Barkley and other key players.
The 49ers didn't play a clean game but still rolled in a 30-12 contest.
Injuries impact the outcomes of games, and they're going to be a factor during the remainder of the Week 3 slate. Knowing where and to what degree injuries will play a role can help bettors make informed decisions before the final lines are established.
Here, we'll dive into a few of our best bets and lines to avoid following Friday's injury reports and practice intel.
Trust the Ravens -8 Versus Colts
The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and playing in Pro Bowl form. However, they've already lost J.K. Bobbins for the season and will be without Marcus Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum and others in Week 3.
While this is a relatively large line for an injury-hampered team like Baltimore to cover, the Ravens should get it done at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts have been a well-balanced and well-coached team this season, but they're probably not going to have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered a concussion in Week 2.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network on Friday that it would be "extremely challenging" for Richardson to clear the concussion protocol by Sunday. Richardson was officially ruled out on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gardner Minshew II played well in Richardson's stead in Week 2, but he isn't the dual-threat that the rookie is. Against an aggressive Ravens defense, that's going to be a problem.
Baltimore's defense ranks eighth in yards allowed and seventh in points surrendered. With Richardson out, it feels unlikely that Indy will be able to keep pace on the scoreboard.
Take the Rams +2.5 Against the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals may or may not have quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury since the start of the preseason. While he fought through the first two weeks of the regular season, he hasn't played particularly well. Burrow has also missed practice this week, but he did throw during individual drills on Friday, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.
"At least, theoretically, he has a chance to go on Monday night," Rapoport said.
It'll likely be the Jake Browning show against the Rams if Burrow is inactive, and that could make a difficult situation even harder. Los Angeles has surrendered just one passing touchdown and ranks fifth in passing yards allowed.
Los Angeles has been most susceptible to the run, and Cincinnati just hasn't gotten a lot going with Joe Mixon and the ground game.
The Rams offense, meanwhile, has been quite good, even without Cooper Kupp. They can find big plays against a Bengals defense ranked 28th in yards allowed.
If the Bengals win, it won't be by much.
Trust the Seahawks -5.5 Versus Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks have an unsettling amount of players listed on the injury report and could be without standouts like Riq Woolen and Quandre Diggs. Star receiver DK Metcalf is also dealing with a rib injury, though he insists that he'll be able to go.
"I'm feeling pretty good," he told reporters on Thursday. "I'm always at 100 percent."
Still, this feels like a game that Seattle can win by more than a touchdown, largely because the Carolina Panthers will be without a couple of key players. Cornerback Jaycee Horn landed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue last week, and rookie QB Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for Carolina.
While Dalton's experience may actually boost the Carolina offense, Seattle has too many offensive playmakers for the Panthers to keep pace.
Expect Seattle to control the clock with Kenneth Walker III against the league's 25th-ranked run defense, get a few chunk plays in the passing game and win convincingly.
Avoid the Packers -1 Versus Saints
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and may suit up against the New Orleans Saints this week.
However, as the line starts to narrow, this is looking increasingly like a line that is best avoided. It's nearly a "pick-em" at this point, and this is legitimately a game that could go either way.
Jordan Love has played extremely well, and the Packers have a balanced team. However, the Saints have a ferocious defense that ranks fifth in yards allowed, ranks fifth in points surrendered and has given up just one offensive touchdown.
At the same time, New Orleans is still without suspended running back Alvin Kamara and will probably be without Jamaal Williams as well. The Saints rank 25th in scoring and could struggle with Green Bay able to key in on the pass.
Expect both teams to try grinding this one out, the Saints utilizing Taysom Hill to supplement their ground attack. Betting the under at 42.5 points feels like a much safer play in this one.
