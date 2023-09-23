NFL Odds Week 3: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

1 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and playing in Pro Bowl form. However, they've already lost J.K. Bobbins for the season and will be without Marcus Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum and others in Week 3.



While this is a relatively large line for an injury-hampered team like Baltimore to cover, the Ravens should get it done at home against the Indianapolis Colts.



The Colts have been a well-balanced and well-coached team this season, but they're probably not going to have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered a concussion in Week 2.



NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network on Friday that it would be "extremely challenging" for Richardson to clear the concussion protocol by Sunday. Richardson was officially ruled out on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Gardner Minshew II played well in Richardson's stead in Week 2, but he isn't the dual-threat that the rookie is. Against an aggressive Ravens defense, that's going to be a problem.

