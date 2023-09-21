Lionel Messi Subbed Off for Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC With Apparent Injury

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Lionel Messi was subbed off in the 37th minute of Inter Miami's MLS contest against Toronto FC on Wednesday with an apparent right leg ailment.

Safid Deen of USA Today provided more details.

"During a brief moment, Messi stretched his right leg out during the 34th minute of the match.

"Messi was bent over and just tending to his leg around the midfield area.

"Messi seemed to be favoring his right leg, around the calf area, shortly after he charged to the box that ended when Messi was defended too wide.

"Two minutes later, Messi was heading to the sidelines."

Messi was playing in his first match since Sept. 7, when he led Argentina over Ecuador 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifying contest.

Messi has played 12 matches with Inter Miami since July 21, when he made his debut for the team. Inter Miami, which was last in the MLS table when Messi joined the team, hasn't lost a game in which the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has played.

On Wednesday, Messi was quite active, taking three shots (one on goal) within a six-minute period in the first half. None found the net, but Inter Miami did later when Facundo Farías scored to give his team a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

As for Messi, he gave the captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin before exiting. Robert Taylor replaced Messi in the lineup.

Three minutes prior to Messi's exit, Jordi Alba also left the game with an undisclosed injury. Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino provided an update at halftime.