Fantasy Football Winners and Losers After Cam Akers Gets Traded to Vikings

1 of 6

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Akers will be a winner on the fantasy front, and his progress could come quickly. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator during Akers' first two seasons, and the 24-year-old should already be familiar with a lot of Minnesota's concepts and terminology.



The Vikings will, presumably, also be quick to give Akers the sort of opportunities that Sean McVay was not. Akers spent part of last season away from L.A. amid trade chatter and was a healthy scratch this past Sunday.



"I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we move forward, that was going to be the best decision for us," the Rams head coach said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

How quickly Akers will get a full workload remains to be seen, but the sort of production we saw at the end of 2022—six receptions, 408 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in his final three games—could be on the close horizon. At a minimum, he'll see more work than he was bound to get under McVay moving forward.

