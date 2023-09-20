Yankees' Jasson Domínguez out 9-10 Months After Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who has been out since Sept. 9 after suffering a torn UCL in his right elbow, will miss nine to 10 months for the recovery process after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees relayed the news on Wednesday.

Domínguez, 20, is ranked as the Yankees' No. 2 prospect on MLB.com. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 and proceeded to hit four home runs during his eight-game stretch. Domínguez also posted a .980 OPS during that span.