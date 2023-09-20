X

    Yankees' Jasson Domínguez out 9-10 Months After Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 20, 2023

    New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who has been out since Sept. 9 after suffering a torn UCL in his right elbow, will miss nine to 10 months for the recovery process after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

    The Yankees relayed the news on Wednesday.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Today OF Jasson Domínguez underwent "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The anticipated recovery process is expected to take 9-10 months.

    Domínguez, 20, is ranked as the Yankees' No. 2 prospect on MLB.com. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 and proceeded to hit four home runs during his eight-game stretch. Domínguez also posted a .980 OPS during that span.

