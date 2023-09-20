Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star Made Offseason Changes to Training Staff

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Keeping Zion Williamson healthy may be the single most important component of the 2023-24 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the two-time All-Star reportedly made some changes to help do just that.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported on Williamson during a discussion on Zach Lowe's podcast (1:02:30 mark) and said, "he's made some changes to his personal staff in terms of his strength and conditioning and his training staff."

Lopez also said the Duke product stayed in New Orleans longer this offseason to train and "was at the facility a lot more this year."

While Lowe added that he heard Williamson has shown some rust as he returns to the court, that doesn't come as much of a surprise.

After all, he played just 29 games last season after sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign because of injury concerns. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft has reached the 30-game mark just one time in his first four seasons.

When healthy, he has shown why the Pelicans made him the No. 1 overall pick with career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game behind 60.5 percent shooting from the field.