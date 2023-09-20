X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star Made Offseason Changes to Training Staff

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Injured Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans in street clothes during a timeout in the second half against Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Keeping Zion Williamson healthy may be the single most important component of the 2023-24 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the two-time All-Star reportedly made some changes to help do just that.

    ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported on Williamson during a discussion on Zach Lowe's podcast (1:02:30 mark) and said, "he's made some changes to his personal staff in terms of his strength and conditioning and his training staff."

    Lopez also said the Duke product stayed in New Orleans longer this offseason to train and "was at the facility a lot more this year."

    While Lowe added that he heard Williamson has shown some rust as he returns to the court, that doesn't come as much of a surprise.

    After all, he played just 29 games last season after sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign because of injury concerns. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft has reached the 30-game mark just one time in his first four seasons.

    When healthy, he has shown why the Pelicans made him the No. 1 overall pick with career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game behind 60.5 percent shooting from the field.

    If he stays healthy in 2023-24 and adds that type of production to a lineup that also features Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, New Orleans could be a playoff threat in the Western Conference.

    Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star Made Offseason Changes to Training Staff
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon