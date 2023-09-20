Report: David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Title Fight Scheduled for Nov. 24

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez reportedly has a date set for his second title defense.

According to ESPN's Julius Julianis, Benavidez will face Demetrius Andrade with the title on the line on Nov. 24 on a PBC on Showtime pay-per-view.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant in March. He claimed the interim WBC title in May 2022 with a third-round TKO of David Lemieux.

The 26-year-old is one of the rising young stars of the sport and could be on track for a showdown against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez if he gets past Andrade. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently said Benavidez has been tabbed as the mandatory challenger for Alvarez at 168 pounds. Alvarez is set to defend his titles against undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is a former two-weight world champion who held the WBO middleweight title as recently as 2022. He vacated the title last August over his refusal to defend it against Janibek Alimkhanuly. He was set for an interim super middleweight title fight against Zach Parker that would've put him in line to face Alvarez, but he pulled out of that fight as well.

Andrade ended 14 months of inactivity when he faced Demond Nicholson in a 10-round fight in January. Andrade won the contest by unanimous decision.