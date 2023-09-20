X

    Report: David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Title Fight Scheduled for Nov. 24

    Doric SamSeptember 20, 2023

    Interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez reportedly has a date set for his second title defense.

    According to ESPN's Julius Julianis, Benavidez will face Demetrius Andrade with the title on the line on Nov. 24 on a PBC on Showtime pay-per-view.

