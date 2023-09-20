Cardinals' Kyler Murray Discusses ACL Injury Rehab: 'I Won't Let Us Down'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last December, posted an encouraging TikTok where he's seen doing squats with a dumbbell while these captions rolled across the screen.

"I tore my ACL 8 months ago," Murray wrote (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "This is the only major injury I've had. I've never missed the game like this. I'm itching to get back. You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you'll ever know. I won't let us down. Soon."

No concrete timeline has been given for Murray's return, but he will miss at least the next two games after he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in August.

Murray suffered the injury on a non-contact play on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots during a scramble. He was carted off the field and later ruled out for the season.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has said he anticipates Murray to return at some point this year. He also said in July that Murray would be ready to return "when he tells me."

In the interim, the Cardinals have rolled with Josh Dobbs as their quarterback. Dobbs has fared well, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 360 yards and a touchdown. He's also rushed for 38 yards and another score.

Arizona has started 0-2, but the team has fought hard, losing close games to the Washington Commanders (20-16) and New York Giants (31-28). They'll look to get in the win column Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.