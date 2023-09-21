Knicks Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

RJ Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, was in the Empire State all of one season before his name started rumbling around the rumor mill. It might be bolder, then, to predict a trade talk-free campaign for the 23-year-old swingman.



But these talks could be different. They might have more substance than any of the rumblings that came before them.



If they do, one of two things will have happened. The first—and unequivocally the most fun—scenario is that a star player pops up on the trade block and convinces this front office that it's time to push its best chips to the center of the table.

It's debatable whether Barrett has enough clout to anchor an offer for a star, but he'd almost certainly play a prominent part in any of the best trade packages New York can put together.

