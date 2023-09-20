Rafael Nadal: Novak Djokovic Being Tennis' GOAT 'Is Indisputable. This Is the Truth'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal believes there's only one answer to the question of the greatest men's tennis player of all time.

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics," he said in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS (via ESPN.com). "In that sense, I think [Novak Djokovic] has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable.

"This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more. I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss about that."

Djokovic broke Nadal's all-time Grand Slam titles record at the French Open in June. He added a 24th major trophy when he beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the U.S. Open final.

Arguing about the greatest ever in any sport is always a subjective exercise, but Djokovic has certainly built a compelling case.

The 36-year-old has excelled on multiple surfaces. Even at the French Open, which Nadal has historically dominated, his three titles are tied for the third-most in the Open era. He also boasts a winning record against both Nadal (30-29) and Roger Federer (27-23).

Considering the absurdly high level at which he continues to play, one can't rule out Djokovic finally winning a calendar Grand Slam in 2024, either. He was ultimately one set away from pulling it off this year, with Carlos Alcaraz denying him in the Wimbledon final.