Shilo Sanders 'Really Wanted to Whoop' CSU's Henry Blackburn for Travis Hunter Hit

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders did not exactly hold back when discussing Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn.

"I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him for real like after the game or something," Sanders, who is the son of head coach Deion Sanders, said Tuesday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. "If I see him just around here somewhere, he got to watch out. But that really made me mad, you know, just seeing him trying to play dirty like that. And that was crazy."

The younger Sanders was upset with the late hit Blackburn dished out that injured Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter during Saturday's game.

Blackburn was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, although he was not ejected from the game:

Schrotenboer noted Hunter was hospitalized with a lacerated liver and is expected to miss multiple games as a result even though he has since been released. The timing is rather unfortunate for the undefeated Buffaloes because they have high-profile showdowns against Oregon and USC as their next two games.

Rams head coach Jay Norvell told reporters that Blackburn has received death threats in the aftermath of the game. Norvell also said Blackburn and his family had their address posted on social media, which led to the police being involved.

While Shilo Sanders was more forceful in his comments, Deion Sanders condemned the death threats and said the fans need to move on:

Hunter also explained he does not hold a grudge against Blackburn, adding "it's football at the end of the day."

Fortunately for Colorado, Hunter's absence did not prevent it from moving to 3-0 with a 43-35 double-overtime victory.

It seemed as if Colorado State was going to pull an upset in a heated game that featured no shortage of trash talk leading up to it, especially when it opened up a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter.

Yet Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders came through in crunch time by capping a seven-play, 98-yard drive with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and two-point conversion to Michael Harrison to force overtime.