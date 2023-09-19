WBD Sports to Launch Live Bleacher Report Sports Tier on Max in October

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced Tuesday the Max streaming service will offer a new Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier starting Oct. 5.

"We want to be everywhere sports fans are and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans," Warner Bros. Discovery Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser said.

"We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers—both casual and hardcore sports fans."

The B/R Sports Add-On will provide coverage of the 2023 MLB playoffs, starting with the National League Division Series. The NHL, NBA, NCAA men's March Madness and United States national soccer team matches will be among the other offerings. Users will also be able to stream The Match and Inside the NBA when they broadcast.

All told, the B/R Sports Add-On will have more than 300 live events each year.

Bleacher Report-produced video content will be wrapped into its new Max tier. That includes On Base with Mookie Betts, The Voncast starring eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, and 12 Talks with Travis Hunter.