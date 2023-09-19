NFL Scout: Texas' Quinn Ewers a 1st-Round Pick vs. Alabama, Underwhelmed vs. Wyoming

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Vibes for the Texas Longhorns are very strong amid a 3-0 start this season, but quarterback Quinn Ewers is providing some headaches for NFL talent evaluators looking at the 2024 class.

One scout for an AFC team told ESPN's Jordan Reid they are "still trying to figure" Ewers out because he "looked like a first-rounder against Alabama but then goes out and underwhelms against Wyoming."

Reid has Ewers ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in next year's draft class—after USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye—and noted he's been "encouraged by the improvement in Ewers' deep ball" so far this season.

Consistency has been an issue for Ewers during his time at Texas. He completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

Those numbers were significantly impacted by a four-game stretch against Oklahoma State, Kansas State, TCU and Kansas in which he went 66-of-140 (47.1 percent) and was picked off four times.

Ewers appeared to turn the corner when he led the Longhorns to a 34-24 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9. The redshirt sophomore finished 24-of-38 for 249 yards and three touchdown passes (two in the fourth quarter).

Last week at home against Wyoming, Ewers had his worst outing of the season. He only completed 11 of 21 attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory.

It's plausible there was a hangover effect for the entire Longhorns team coming off a marquee victory. They will go on the road to play Baylor this week before back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Kansas.

Ewers arrived on campus in Texas with tremendous hype. He was the nation's top-ranked recruit in 2022 coming out of Southlake Carroll High School.