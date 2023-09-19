ESPN: Mohamed Kamara Draft Stock Trending Up Despite Ejection for Shedeur Sanders Hit

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara's draft stock is reportedly on the rise following a strong performance in Saturday's double-overtime loss to Colorado.

According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Kamara is a "borderline draftable prospect" since he lacks ideal size at 6'1" and 250 pounds, but his stock is "trending up" after sacking Colorado superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders twice.

Kamara showed a high motor and great versatility in the Rams' near-upset of the Buffaloes, lining up at both defensive end and defensive tackle, and generating consistent pressure.

The fifth-year senior's night ended a bit earlier than he would have liked, as he was called for targeting on a hit to Sanders during overtime, resulting in his ejection.

In addition to his two sacks, Kamara had five tackles against Colorado, and that was after he recorded three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in CSU's season-opening game against Washington State.

Kamara is coming off two highly productive seasons, finishing with 7.5 sacks in 2021 and 8.5 in 2022. He is already trending toward another new career high this season.

The Rams were huge underdogs entering Saturday night's Rocky Mountain Showdown, as they were 0-1, whereas the Buffs were 2-0 with victories over TCU and Nebraska.

Colorado won just one game last season, but thanks in large part to the arrival of Deion Sanders as the new head coach, things have turned around quickly in Boulder.

A big reason for that is the amount of talent Coach Prime has infused into the program, spearheaded by his quarterback and son in Shedeur Sanders.

Through three games, Shedeur is arguably among the Heisman front-runners, as he is completing 78.7 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, plus one rushing touchdown.

On Saturday, Colorado was down by eight with about two minutes remaining in regulation, but Sanders orchestrated a 98-yard drive that tied the game, and went on to throw two more touchdown passes in overtime.