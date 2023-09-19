Deion Sanders: Colorado 'Started out Like Garbage' in Shedeur's Comeback Win vs. CSU

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Despite leading Colorado to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2020, Deion Sanders knows his team escaped Saturday's 43-35 overtime win over Colorado State after an ugly performance.

Appearing on the Let's Go podcast (starts at 2:35 mark), Sanders said he was "upset" early in the game because they "started out like garbage" before turning things around in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Coming into the game favored by 23.5 points, this wasn't supposed to be a game that presented a significant challenge to the Buffaloes. Colorado State's first game of the season was a 50-24 home loss to Washington State.

Colorado trailed for most of the game and was on the ropes early in the fourth quarter when Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's 35-yard touchdown catch gave the Rams a 28-17 lead with 11:22 remaining.

The Buffaloes got the ball back at their own two-yard line with 2:06 left to play in regulation. They proceeded to go 98 yards in 90 seconds and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game.

After the two teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime period, Shedeur Sanders hit Michael Harrison for a score to open the second overtime. Sanders found Xavier Weaver for a two-point conversion that extended the lead to eight points.

Colorado State got inside the Buffaloes' five-yard line on the ensuing possession, but an illegal block pushed the ball back to the 18-yard line. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's fourth-down pass attempt was picked off to seal the win for Colorado.

Even though it wasn't a crisp game for the team, Shedeur Sanders continues to shine as a potential Heisman contender. He finished 38-of-47 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

This was the second consecutive game that Colorado has started slowly. The offense was held scoreless until late in the first half of the 36-14 win over Nebraska on Sept. 9.