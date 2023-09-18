Man Dies at Dolphins vs. Patriots Game After 'Medical Event' at Gillette Stadium

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

One fan died due to an "apparent medical event" during Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, according to Frank O'Laughlin of Boston 25 News.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred around 11 p.m., and the fan, 53, was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation, and no charges have been issued in connection to the matter. A full autopsy into his cause of death is pending.

MassLive.com's Irene Rotondo reported a separate medical emergency unfolded in the stands prior to Sunday's game. A pair of off-duty firefighters provided aid to a fan who appeared to be suffering cardiac arrest.