AEW's Cage: Aaron Rodgers 'Was a Really Cool Guy' in High School; Watched WWE, WCW

Aaron Rodgers has never shied away from his love of professional wrestling, with his famous "discount double check" celebration mimicking him wearing a championship belt.

AEW's Brian Cage, who went to high school with Rodgers, said that love for wrestling never wavered—even when wrestling wasn't the most popular thing in class.

"You know what's so cool about him? He was a really cool guy," Cage said on Hey! (EW) (1:55 mark). "That was the Attitude Era, everyone watched wrestling. Doesn't matter how much they said they didn't watch wrestling—everyone watched wrestling. Him being a high school quarterback, popular guy, he never faded once. He knew I was a huge wrestling fan, so math class, we would always talk. 'Man, you watch Raw last night? You watch Nitro?' He knew."

Cage and Rodgers both went to Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California.

WWE references have been part of Rodgers' career, with him even wearing a championship belt during his Super Bowl XLV-winning campaign.

The company even reportedly presented the idea of Rodgers working a match alongside friend Pat McAfee, though that idea never got close to coming to fruition. McAfee has served as a color commentator and in-ring competitor with WWE before moving on to work for ESPN full time.