Colorado's Deion Sanders Says He's Best Coach in CFB, Praises Alabama's Nick Saban

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The best coach in college football is Deion Sanders, according to Deion Sanders.

When asked that question on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes on CBS, the Colorado head coach answered, "Let me see a mirror so I can look at it."

Sanders also praised Alabama head coach Nick Saban, whom he described as a "wonderful teacher."

"You think I'm going to sit up here and tell you somebody else?" Sanders said. "You think that's the way I operate? That somebody else got that on me?

"But I tell you this. I love and I adore and I respect and every time I do a commercial with Coach Saban, it's a gift. Just sitting in his presence and hearing him and throwing something else out there so I could hear his viewpoint on it, because he's forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish. So I'm a student looking up to this wonderful teacher saying, 'Just throw me a crumb of what you know.'"

After going 1-11 last season, the Buffaloes are undefeated through three games in Sanders' first year as head coach.

Sanders has been outspoken in his praise of Saban for years. He previously described the longtime Alabama coach as the Michael Jordan or LeBron James of football coaching.

Saban and Sanders have collaborated on a series of Aflac commercials, the most recent of which was released on Aug. 30. The two have worked together in the insurance company's college football ad campaigns since 2021.

60 Minutes, the longest-running primetime show in American history, does not usually interview the same subject twice in consecutive seasons.

The program made an exception for Sanders, who was also interviewed on the show in 2022 about his work to promote HBCU football as head coach at Jackson State.

Back in October of last year, Sanders told "60 Minutes" that "God had called him collect" to coach at Jackson State. When speaking about his relocation to Colorado, he said Sunday that "God wouldn't relocate me to something that was successful."

"He had to find the most disappointing and the most difficult task," Sanders said. "And this is what it was. And this is what it is. And I love that."