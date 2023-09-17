The Rock 'Completely Blown Away' by Crowd Reaction During WWE Return at SmackDown

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is no stranger to a loud ovation, but the reception he received during his return to WWE programming surprised even him.

The former wrestling star said he was "completely blown away by this crowd reaction" when he showed up on Friday Night SmackDown. He added it was a "top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career."

WWE fans got an unexpected surprise when The Rock's signature music played and he walked onto the stage. After a prolonged back-and-forth with Austin Theory, he delivered the People's Elbow to the two-time United States champion.

The Rock also crossed paths with John Cena backstage, allowing the two titans to catch up.

This is bound to throw more fuel onto the fire when it comes to a hypothetical WrestleMania main event between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Members of the WWE Universe have thrown around the idea for years without it becoming a reality.

For his part, The Rock said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show he had hoped to get in the ring with Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He added he's "open" to a match at WrestleMania 40 instead after the original plan for this past year fell through.

Scheduling Rock vs. Reigns would certainly be a way for Endeavor to make a major statement in its first WrestleMania since becoming WWE's parent company.