Sun's Stephanie White Awarded 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year; Earned 3 Seed in Playoffs

The Connecticut Sun's Stephanie White was named the WNBA Coach of the Year on Sunday after guiding the team to a 27-13 record and a third-place finish.

Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell was the runner-up, with the New York Liberty's Sandy Bronello earning six votes for third place.

In addition to seeing head coach Curt Miller leave to accept the Los Angeles Sparks job, the Sun saw their best player, Jonquel Jones, request a trade to the Liberty in the offseason. They also traded Jamsine Thomas, who had spent the previous six seasons in Connecticut, to the Sparks, and Courtney Williams signed with the Chicago Sky.

Despite all of the turnover, White carried on the regular-season success that became the norm under Miller.

