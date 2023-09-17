NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Chris Jones Not Expected to Get Franchise Tag amid Contract Talks

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Chris Jones Not Expected to Get Franchise Tag amid Contract TalksSeptember 17, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't expected to apply the franchise tag to defensive lineman Chris Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jones ended his holdout after agreeing to a new one-year contract with Kansas City. Schefter reported the deal doesn't prohibit the Chiefs from using the franchise tag for the four-time Pro Bowler. Instead, the salary cap might make it unfeasible.
Opting for that route is projected to them $32 million for 2024, which would eat up the vast majority of their $47.1 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.