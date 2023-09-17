Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Expected to Play vs. Chargers with Ankle Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Despite missing practice all week due to an ankle injury, it seems like Tennessee Titans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suiting up Sunday for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hopkins, 31, suffered the injury on the final offensive play of the Titans' Week 1 loss against the New Orleans Saints and was held out of practice all week long. He was pretty upbeat about the possibility of playing.

"We shall see," he said Friday. "I'll be prepared if my number is up."

The five-time Pro Bowler later added that it's "not tough" to play after missing a full week of practice.

Hopkins played a big role in his Titans debut last week, leading the team with seven receptions on 13 targets for 65 yards.