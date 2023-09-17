X

NFL

    Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Expected to Play vs. Chargers with Ankle Injury

    Francisco RosaSeptember 17, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans catches a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Despite missing practice all week due to an ankle injury, it seems like Tennessee Titans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suiting up Sunday for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Titans' WR DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source.

    Hopkins, 31, suffered the injury on the final offensive play of the Titans' Week 1 loss against the New Orleans Saints and was held out of practice all week long. He was pretty upbeat about the possibility of playing.

    "We shall see," he said Friday. "I'll be prepared if my number is up."

    The five-time Pro Bowler later added that it's "not tough" to play after missing a full week of practice.

    Hopkins played a big role in his Titans debut last week, leading the team with seven receptions on 13 targets for 65 yards.

    He'll be counted on once again to help light up a Chargers' secondary that was just roasted by Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. They surrendered 466 yards through the air, 215 of which went to Hill.

