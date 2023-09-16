Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $16,391 for Roughing Seahawks' Geno Smith in Opener

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $16,391 for a hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during L.A.'s 30-13 Week 1 win, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Donald was called for a roughing the passer penalty after hitting Smith in the helmet during the second quarter, but since Seattle was called for holding on the same play, the penalties offset.

The future Hall of Fame defensive lineman was a huge factor in the Rams' upset road win, recording four tackles, one quarterback hit and a half-sack.

The 32-year-old Donald has been one of the NFL's most physical players during his 10 seasons in the league, and it has led to a bevy of fines.

Per Spotrac, Donald had been fined 12 previous times in his career for infractions ranging from unnecessary roughness to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Playing with an edge has largely worked in Donald's favor over the years, as he is a nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time first-team All-Pro, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Donald has had double-digit sacks in a season six times in his career, including a career-high 20.5 in 2018.

For his career, Donald has 103.5 sacks in 139 regular-season games, ranking him 34th on the official all-time NFL sacks list and 51st on the unofficial list.

Donald has also been a force during the postseason, racking up six sacks in 10 career playoff games.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2021, the injury-plagued Rams struggled to a 5-12 record last season. Donald missed just two games over his first eight NFL seasons, but he was limited to 11 contests last season and finished with a career-low five sacks.

Little was expected of the Rams entering the 2023 season after parting ways with several key veterans on defense, but that unit stood tall last weekend, holding Seattle's explosive offense to just 13 points.

Donald is the unquestioned anchor of the defense, and he along with an offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford could give L.A. a chance to surprise in 2023.