NBA Rumors: Cameron Payne Linked to Timberwolves, MIN Yet to Extend Contract Offer

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly "kicking the tires" on potentially signing free-agent point guard Cameron Payne.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reported the Wolves have not given Payne a contract offer despite their interest. Payne became a free agent earlier this month after securing his release from the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio will pay Payne $6.5 million for the 2023-24 season, so he'll likely be available at the veteran's minimum.

The eight-year veteran spent the previous four seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field last season.

The Suns traded Payne to San Antonio in a salary dump in July. With San Antonio in the midst of a rebuild, the team granted Payne his release so he could find a better role for a playoff contender.

The Wolves are in desperate need of a quality backup point guard behind Mike Conley. Jordan McLaughlin is currently slated for the role, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shake Milton also potentially sliding in. None of those three players provide true confidence from the backup spot, so signing a player like Payne before training camp would make sense.