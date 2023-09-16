Shohei Ohtani Cleared Out Locker; Angels Star Has Season-Ending Oblique Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's career with the Los Angeles Angels could be officially over.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported the Angels star cleared out his locker following Friday's 11-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. It was announced on Saturday that he will miss the rest of the season with an oblique injury.

Ohtani has not played since Sept. 3 due to a sore oblique. He's not pitched since injuring his UCL in an Aug. 23 start against the Cincinnati Reds.

The impending free agent is set to undergo surgery on his UCL at some point in the near future. Updates regarding his status for the 2024 season as a pitcher will be made after the procedure.

It's likely Ohtani will be able to serve as a designated hitter at some point in 2024.

Once expected to become baseball's first $500 million man, now it's anyone's guess where he will go and how much he'll be paid. He hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 91 runs batted in as a hitter and went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP before going down with the injuries.