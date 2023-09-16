Video: John Cena Tells The Rock 'Welcome Home' in Dwayne Johnson's WWE Return

Video: John Cena Tells The Rock 'Welcome Home' in Dwayne Johnson's WWE ReturnSeptember 16, 2023
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at Friday's WWE Smackdown and a familiar face was there to greet him.
Johnson was chatting with Pat McAfee when he was summoned over by another wrestler turned actor, John Cena.
WWE @WWE
"Welcome home"<br><br>What a moment between <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRock</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnCena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnCena</a> 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/sZbeHJZ5Ki">pic.twitter.com/sZbeHJZ5Ki</a>
Cena started down Johnson before cracking a smile and welcoming Johnson back to WWE. The two then embraced, providing a nostalgic moment for wrestling fans.
The two notably had a feud starting in 2011 when Johnson poked fun at Cena's persona. The two would fight at Wrestlemania 28 and 29 and had face-to-face interactions numerous times.
They would squash the "beef" in 2018 and the moment tonight shows that the two remain on good terms.
This was Johnson's first appearance in a WWE event was 2019 and his last fight was with Cena back in 2013.