Video: John Cena Tells The Rock 'Welcome Home' in Dwayne Johnson's WWE Return

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at Friday's WWE Smackdown and a familiar face was there to greet him.

Johnson was chatting with Pat McAfee when he was summoned over by another wrestler turned actor, John Cena.

Cena started down Johnson before cracking a smile and welcoming Johnson back to WWE. The two then embraced, providing a nostalgic moment for wrestling fans.

The two notably had a feud starting in 2011 when Johnson poked fun at Cena's persona. The two would fight at Wrestlemania 28 and 29 and had face-to-face interactions numerous times.

They would squash the "beef" in 2018 and the moment tonight shows that the two remain on good terms.