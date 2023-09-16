Video: The Rock Makes WWE Return During SmackDown; Gives Austin Theory People's Elbow

Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

It had been nearly four years but it felt like an eternity.

But on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver, the wrestling world fell into delirium as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown and as always had an electrifying performance.

Stepping into a segment between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, The Rock and Theory got into a bit of a war of words before the latter made the unwise decision to try and take out The People's Champion.

What he wound up getting was the people's elbow from both Johnson and McAfee.

It was a moment no one in Ball Arena was expecting, though in hindsight Johnson appearing on McAfee's show earlier in the day in Boulder may have been a pretty good clue.

It's unclear how much longer Johnson plans to stick around the wrestling world but his devoted fans are just hoping he won't be going out on another four-year hiatus. The last time they got a chance to see The Rock in action was the 20th anniversary episode of Smackdown on Oct. 4, 2019.

The last match Johnson actually participated in was back at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 when he took on John Cena and lost.