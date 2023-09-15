Mel Kiper: Alabama's Kool-Aid Mckinstry 'a Shade Below' Elite CBs Like Sauce Gardner

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama is no stranger to producing high-level NFL cornerbacks.

And Kool-Aid McKinstry looks to be the latest member of that long lie of Crimson Tide Stars as the top-rated corner in the upcoming NFL draft.

But while he's still high on McKinstry, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn't quite ready to place him in that upper echelon of elite cover men from the last few years.

"McKinstry is the top-ranked corner in this class, but he's a shade below the elite grades I've given over the past decade, which include Sauce Gardner, who finished No. 3 on my 2022 Big Board," Kiper wrote. "He has great length and impressive recovery speed, but I want to see him improve his on-ball production. He has just two picks in 21 career starts, though he did break up 14 passes last season.

"I see good anticipation in coverage when I watch his tape, and we know Nick Saban knows how to coach up defensive backs. McKinstry is going to get more matchups with stellar receivers in the SEC, so we won't be able to say he's untested. He also has value as a punt returner -- he returned 23 of them last season."

In his recent NFL draft rankings, Kiper had McKinstry rated as the No. 9 overall player in the class and his top corner. He ranks ahead of other top talents at the positions like Penn State's Kalen King, Iowa's Cooper DeJean, TCU's Josh Newton, among others.

Last season McKinstry was named a second-team All-American by the AFCA and The Sporting News. He was also a top punt returner, ranking second in all of Division I with 332 return yards.