NFL Week 2 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Target: Kenneth Walker III: $5,800



Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III finished with four receptions but only 67 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns during Seattle's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.



Walker's lack of overall production has kept his DFS value relatively low, but here's the rub. Walker was actually quite effective against Los Angeles, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Seattle simply refused to lean on him.



That should change against a surging Detroit Lions team that has a potent pass-rusher in Aidan Hutchinson and an explosive offense that the Seahawks will want to keep off the field. If the Seahawks hope to avoid an 0-2 start, they need to lean on Walker and the ground game here.



Walker should get enough opportunities to approach 100 yards in Week 2, with a few receptions and a possible score in the mix.



Fade: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals: $6,500



After watching Joe Burrow flounder against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals should also be looking to lean on their ground game in Week 2. However, I have little faith that Zac Taylor will actually give Joe Mixon the workload he needs to justify his price point.



Mixon averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry in a close game against Cleveland. However, he received only 13 carries and finished with 73 scrimmage yards.

While Mixon has some point-per-reception (PPR) value, I'd expect Taylor to try establishing chemistry between Burrow and his receivers against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), so Burrow may have opportunities to open things up.

