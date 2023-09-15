Mel Kiper: Marvin Harrison Jr. to Get Highest Pre-Draft WR Grade Since Calvin Johnson

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While there is plenty of attention being directed toward USC quarterback Caleb Williams when it comes to the 2024 NFL draft, he may not be the only franchise-altering offensive superstar who will be available.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest big board on Friday, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. received some serious praise.

Kiper said he "is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004)" because he "has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed."

Harrison will be a familiar name to NFL fans, as his father was a Hall of Fame wide receiver who dominated for the Indianapolis Colts.

The younger Harrison may follow in his father's Hall of Fame footsteps if he lives up to the hype.

He broke onto the scene with three touchdown catches in Ohio State's 2022 Rose Bowl victory over Utah when Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson sat out the game to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. Harrison then built on that with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

He overwhelmed a potent Georgia secondary with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters during the College Football Playoff, and it is far from a stretch to suggest he would have led the Buckeyes to the national title if he wasn't sidelined with an injury in the fourth quarter following a questionable hit as the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit.