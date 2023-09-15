Inside Aaron Rodgers' Projected Rehab After Surgery on Injury; Rumors on Jets Future

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New York Jets were dealt quite the blow when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn Achilles, but there is reportedly some optimism about his future with the team in part because of the doctor who performed his surgery.

Jourdan Rodrigue and Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Rodgers. ElAttrache is well known in the sports world and has operated on Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Joe Burrow and others in the past.

Rodrigue and Russini explained his "internal bracing" technique when it comes to Achilles injuries adds a sutured "bridge brace" over the top of the repair site that stabilizes the area and provides additional support.

In turn, athletes can begin the physical activity part of the rehab process much quicker than in the past when Achilles tears were seen as injuries that took at least nine-to-12 months of recovery time.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back on the field 5.5 months following surgery using ElAttrache's technique, while Rams right guard Joe Noteboom was fully participating in training camp in July despite suffering a torn Achilles in mid-October.

With that as the backdrop, Rodrigue and Russini reported "there is strong belief within the organization that Rodgers is not done playing football and will remain a New York Jet."

That is welcome news for the organization which is surely still hoping the future Hall of Famer can lead it to its first Super Bowl title since the 1968 campaign.