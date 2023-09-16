8 Coaching Adjustments NFL Teams Must Make in Week 2

8 of 8

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders won against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, but it wasn't pretty. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell had two turnovers and was sacked six times by a Cardinals defense that lacks star power.



Howell has the potential to be very good, but he's still inexperienced. That inexperience could show against a very good Denver Broncos defense in Week 1. If Washington wants to collect a second straight victory, it needs to lean on the run against Denver.



This should mean a heavy dose of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, who became a forgotten man against Arizona.



An early fumble seemed to take Gibson out of the game plan in Week 1.



"It was one of those ones I was super low to the ground and right before I got to the ground, he got it out," Gibson said, per Jeremy Brener of FanNation. "So I know what I need to correct."

Gibson finished with just one reception and three carries. Washington backs combined for 26 carries, but Howell threw it 31 times. There needs to be more balance this week, and Gibson needs to return to the game plan.



New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has to take advantage of every playmaker at his disposal. While Robinson has emerged as the lead back, Gibson was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 and has produced at least 899 scrimmage yards in every one of his campaigns.

