8 Coaching Adjustments NFL Teams Must Make in Week 2September 16, 2023
8 Coaching Adjustments NFL Teams Must Make in Week 2
The NFL season is often an exercise in making adjustments. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles provided a great example of how a few small changes can yield positive results.
The Eagles lost both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the offseason, and they struggled to find a rhythm on either side of the ball in Week 1. On Thursday, they faced an explosive Minnesota Vikings passing attack without several injured defenders.
After a few early struggles and an underwhelming pass game, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson moved to more two-tight-end sets and a heavy emphasis on the run. After running 25 times in Week 1, the Eagles ran 48 times times in Week 2.
The switch limited the defenses' exposure to the pass and opened up offensive passing opportunities downfield. Sticking with the run appears to be Philly's best bet for navigating early injuries and the still-ongoing coordinator adjustments moving forward.
Here, we'll examine eight other coaching changes that teams need to implement in Week 2, based on Week 1 performances, personnel and upcoming matchups.
Chicago Bears: Get Roschon Johnson Involved Early
The Chicago Bears were eager to showcase quarterback Justin Fields in Week 1, and it wasn't surprising. After adding players like D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan Jr., Nate Davis and Darnell Wright in the offseason, the Bears are hoping to see Fields take the next step as a passer.
While Fields did show flashes against the Green Bay Packers—he completed 64.9 percent of his passes and rushed for 59 yards—the offense still lacked consistency and surrendered four sacks.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy needs to do a better job of protecting Fields and getting him into a rhythm. On the road against a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, and moving forward, Getsy needs to rely on his backfield more.
The Bears ran just 19 times with their running backs in Week 1. Like the Eagles, Chicago should try to double that number in Week 2, and rookie Roschon Johnson should be the focal point.
"I am just excited for him and his future and what he's going to be able to do for us and this team," Fields said of Johnson, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.
Johnson—who averaged four yards per carry and caught six passes—was clearly Chicago's best back against Green Bay. Yet, he played just 39 percent of the offensive snaps. That number needs to increase significantly if Chicago hopes to avoid an 0-2 start.
Cincinnati Bengals: Lean on Joe Mixon and the Running Game
It's easy to understand why Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan wanted to lean on Joe Burrow and the passing game in Week 1. Passing is Cincinnati's strength, and it was important to try getting Burrow into a groove after he missed the entire preseason with a calf injury.
The plan backfired, however, because the Bengals faced a relentless Cleveland Browns defense, along with the winds and rain off Lake Erie.
Burrow finished just 14-of-31 for 82 yards. He was only sacked twice but was consistently under duress.
Things aren't going to get much easier this week against an aggressive Baltimore Ravens defense that recorded five sacks in Week 1. With Cincinnati's offensive line still learning to gel—and with Burrow's calf perhaps still not at 100 percent—Callahan would be wise to utilize a run-heavy approach this week and until Burrow is back on track.
The Bengals used their running backs for a mere 17 times in what was a very close game until late. Joe Mixon averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry and looked to have a bigger burst than he did for much of last season. Yet, he recorded just 13 carries.
Sticking with Mixon and the ground game will be tough, as Baltimore features a strong defensive front and allowed just 3.9 yards per carry last season. However, Cincinnati must stick with it to help ease Burrow back into form and protect him from the pass rush.
Indianapolis Colts: Utilize the Blitz More
The Indianapolis Colts managed to hang with a playoff-caliber Jacksonville Jaguars team before talent and experience took over in the 31-21 loss. Indy has a chance to rebound against the Houston Texans, who like the Colts, have a rookie quarterback under center.
The Texans won't be an easy opponent, however. Houston looked good defensively against the Ravens and got some strong play from C.J. Stroud (28-of-44 for 242 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTS).
Indianapolis can potentially use the legs of Anthony Richardson to attack Houston's defense, but it needs to find a plan for disrupting Stroud if it hopes to record its first win.
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley should bring an extra pass-rusher more after only blitzing 8.3 percent of the time in Week 1. Stroud is accurate and poised enough to find holes in the defense if he has a clean pocket, and Houston's offensive line isn't particularly good.
The Colts have a couple of capable edge-rusher in Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam, but Indy only got to Trevor Lawrence twice in Week 1. Bringing extra pressure on Stroud, who, unlike Richardson, isn't a noted scrambler, could help Indy win the battle of rookie signal-callers.
It probably wouldn't hurt to involve linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who recorded 12 sacks in his first two seasons but who has just three since 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs: Stick with What Works
It appears that the Kansas City Chiefs will have star tight end Travis Kelce back after missing him in Week 1 due to a knee injury. Getting him back will be huge on the road against the Jaguars.
However, Kelce's absence wasn't the only offensive factor in Kansas City's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Patrick Mahomes simply couldn't find a reliable target, the Lions defense was relentless, and Kansas City struggled to convert on third down (5 of 14).
Detroit deserves some credit, and it's easy to blame the lack of Kelce or key drops by the likes of Kadarius Toney. However, head coach and offensive play caller Andy Reid deserves some of the blame too.
Too often, the Chiefs got cute against Detroit, like on a direct snap to tight end Blake Bell on 3rd-and-1 late in the fourth quarter. That type of shenanigan might work with Kelce in the lineup, but the Chiefs just shouldn't rely on trick plays when the game is on the line.
Keeping the ball in Mahomes' hands or giving it to the physical Isiah Pacheco would have made a lot more sense in that situation. Bell was slammed for a three-yard loss, the Chiefs punted, and they lost.
Reid needs to keep it simple, stick with what works, and rely on his best players until someone else from Kansas City's patchwork skill group proves he deserves the critical opportunity.
Miami Dolphins: Bring an Extra Defender in the Box
The Miami Dolphins hired vaunted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in the offseason, a move that was expected to significantly improve last year's 18th-ranked defense.
Fangio is indeed a proven coordinator, but if he hopes to make Miami truly better, he might have to buck a few of his tendencies. Fangio's schemes often call for subpackage covereages and light boxes without extra run defenders.
True to form, Miami rarely brought an extra run defender in Week 1 and blitzed on just 19.4 percent of the snaps. The Dolphins got the win but surrendered 233 rushing yards in a 36-34 shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami offense won it last Sunday, and they won't have as easy of a time against Bill Belichick and a loaded Patriots defense.
If the Dolphins hope to move to 2-0, they also can't allow Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and the Patriots ground game to get rolling. Fangio must be willing to put an extra defender in the box, especially since New England lacks the type of perimeter receiving talent that the Chargers boast.
Utilizing free-agent addition David Long Jr.—who had 52 solo stops in 2022 but played just 17 snaps on Sunday—would be a good start.
Against the Patriots, Fangio must be willing to lean on nickel and dime coverages less, trust his defensive backs and stick an extra defender in the box.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Make Tight Ends a Focal Point
The Pittsburgh Steelers got embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, especially on offense. Quarterback Kenny Pickett finished with 232 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked five times in the 30-7 loss.
Now, the Steelers will face a Browns defense that looked borderline elite in Week 1. The problem is that Pittsburgh will likely be without wideout Diontae Johnson (hamstring), and aren't likely to get creative adjustments from conservative coordinator Matt Canada.
If Pittsburgh hopes to get its offense going against Cleveland, it needs to rely on its tight ends more.
Pat Freiermuth is a terrific talent, and while he did suffer a chest injury just before halftime, getting him the ball once on only four targets was unacceptable.
Friermuth said he "is fine" heading into Week 2, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.
The strength of Cleveland's defense is its d-line and its secondary. Getting Freiermuth heavily involved can help Pittsburgh find mismatches at the intermediate level. It would also behoove the Steelers to use rookie tight end Darnell Washington as an extra pass-protector against Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and the Browns pass rush.
Washington is still developing as a pass-catcher but has the size and strength to immediately contribute as an in-line blocker. He played just 24 snaps in Week 1 but needs to see the field more—along with Freiermuth—in Week 2.
Seattle Seahawks: Stick with the Run
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a breakout Pro Bowler in 2022, and Seattle gave him another talented target in rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Everyone was excited to see what Smith, Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could accomplish in the passing game.
In Week 1, it wasn't much. Smith finished 16-of-26 for 112 yards and a touchdown. Seattle held the ball for less than 21 minutes, and its defense got picked apart by a Los Angeles Rams offense that was without Cooper Kupp.
Now Seattle heads to Detroit to face a Lions team that looks like a legitimate title contender. If head coach Pete Carroll hopes to avoid another loss, he needs to dial back the clock offensively and lean on the run.
The Seahawks could once use Marshawn Lynch to mirror an elite defense. They now need to use Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to mask a defense that is still coming together under second-year coordinator Clint Hurtt. They didn't do that against the Rams.
Walker averaged 5.3 yards per carry in Week 1 but recorded only 12 rushes. Seattle backs ran just 17 times—a shockingly low number, considering Seattle had the lead at halftime.
Smith may rebound, but Seattle can't afford a full-on track meet with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions. If the Seahawks don't establish the run this week, they're likely to face an uphill climb in the playoff race.
Washington Commanders: Don't Ignore Antonio Gibson
The Washington Commanders won against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, but it wasn't pretty. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell had two turnovers and was sacked six times by a Cardinals defense that lacks star power.
Howell has the potential to be very good, but he's still inexperienced. That inexperience could show against a very good Denver Broncos defense in Week 1. If Washington wants to collect a second straight victory, it needs to lean on the run against Denver.
This should mean a heavy dose of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, who became a forgotten man against Arizona.
An early fumble seemed to take Gibson out of the game plan in Week 1.
"It was one of those ones I was super low to the ground and right before I got to the ground, he got it out," Gibson said, per Jeremy Brener of FanNation. "So I know what I need to correct."
Gibson finished with just one reception and three carries. Washington backs combined for 26 carries, but Howell threw it 31 times. There needs to be more balance this week, and Gibson needs to return to the game plan.
New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has to take advantage of every playmaker at his disposal. While Robinson has emerged as the lead back, Gibson was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 and has produced at least 899 scrimmage yards in every one of his campaigns.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.