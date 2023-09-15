Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt Agree to 4-Year, $48M Contract Ahead of 2023 NBA Season

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make deals to set up their long-term future, agreeing to a new contract with Jarred Vanderbilt.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Friday that Vanderbilt has agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers.

Vanderbilt was among the many additions Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made prior to the trade deadline in February. The Lakers acquired him as part of the Russell Westbrook trade that involved the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

The addition of Vanderbilt gave Los Angeles more size in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis. He wound up playing a significant role with 24 starts in his 26 appearances after the trade.

Vanderbilt also started 14 of the Lakers' 15 playoff games he played in, though head coach Darvin Ham did decrease his playing time as the postseason went on. He didn't play more than 20 minutes in each of their final eight games between the Western Conference semifinals and Western Conference Finals.

This is a bargain deal for the Lakers relative to what Vanderbilt could have received on a new contract. He was eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $75 million, per Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.com.

It's been a trend this offseason for the Lakers to extend their own players on team-friendly deals. Austin Reaves got the max that Los Angeles was allowed to offer (four years, $56 million) after opposing teams opted not to present the restricted free agent with a lucrative deal.

Rui Hachimura signed a three-year, $51 million deal as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Anthony Davis didn't take a discount on his three-year, $186 million extension that was signed in August and ties him to the Lakers for five years and a total of $251.4 million, but he could have earned a little more on a five-year max if he would have opted out and re-signed next summer.

This leaves the Lakers with a core of Vanderbilt, Davis, Hachimura, Reaves and Gabe Vincent all under contract for at least the next three seasons. LeBron James has one year remaining on his contract and a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25.