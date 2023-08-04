Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Set to Receive 'Full' 3-Year Contract Extension Offer

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get a long-term contract extension done with Anthony Davis this offseason.

Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, there's "strong interest" from the Lakers in getting a deal done, and the team is prepared to offer the "full" three-year max extension worth $170 million that Davis is eligible to sign.

Friday marks the first day Davis is eligible to sign the extension, with Woike noting the "expectation" is it gets done at some point before the start of the season after the two sides figure out "particulars about options and other terms" of the deal.

Davis is owed $40.6 million in 2023-24 and $43.2 million in 2024-25 if he doesn't use the early-termination option in his current deal.

An extension would require Davis to opt in to his salary for the 2024-25 season.

Despite concerns about his durability, especially after he turned 30 in March, the expectation since the end of last season has been that Los Angeles wants to extend Davis this summer.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said earlier this week on The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll) "there is an expectation that the Lakers make some sort of offer or show their intention to make some sort of offer."

It makes financial sense for the Lakers to try and get a deal done now. The total value of his contract with the opt in and a three-year extension would be $251.4 million over five years.

If Davis were to play out his current deal and opt out next summer, he would be eligible to sign a five-year max extension worth $288 million.

Both sides have incentives to want to get an extension done. The Lakers will be able to lock in an All-Star player at a below-market rate to give themselves financial flexibility in future years.

Davis, while he would have the potential to earn more next summer, his injury issues do present a significant risk if he turns down an additional $170 million. The eight-time All-Star has missed at least 26 games in each of the past three seasons and hasn't played more than 62 games in a season since 2017-18.

In 56 appearances last season, Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in four seasons.